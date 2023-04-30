Adriano Moraes looks back to his roots in ONE Championship

Eight-time ONE world champion Adriano Moraes is looking back at his already legendary combat sports career as he closes in on his biggest fight yet.

On May 5, Moraes will attempt to claim the ONE flyweight world title for an unprecedented fourth time as he closes out his already iconic trilogy with division rival and reigning champion Demetrious Johnson.

Before headlining one of the biggest events in ONE Championship history, ‘Mikinho’ looked back at his decade-long tenure with the promotion on Instagram.

“What a journey ! All set for another main event ! 🔥”

Adriano Moraes has seen his fair share of moments over the years, but none will be more important than his headlining matchup at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Not only will ‘Mikinho’ look to make flyweight history, but a second win over flyweight great Demetrious Johnson would likely solidify himself as the greatest flyweight fighter in the history of the sport.

Moraes already has the distinction of being the first man to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse’ in mixed martial arts, doing so in their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021. Demetrious Johnson struck back 16 months later, landing a perfectly-placed flying knee on his way to becoming ONE world champion for the very first time.

With each man holding a highlight-reel-worthy victory over the other, Friday night’s main event will be a can’t-miss matchup for any combat sports fan.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

