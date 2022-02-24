Adriano Moraes looks prepared to stand and bang with Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes’ jiu-jitsu has allowed him to outclass a number of top fighters over the course of his illustrious career. However, the submission expert isn't only about punishing his rivals on the canvas.

His ability to trade leather was evident against the likes of Geje Eustaquio, Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad, and Demetrious Johnson. This proves that he's also got skills on his feet and is truly one of the most well-rounded MMA fighters in the game.

The American Top Team and Constrictor Team standout will showcase his depth once again in the co-main event of ONE X on Saturday, March 26. That night, he steps into the Circle and will put his flyweight crown on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

The Japanese star packs plenty of power in his fists, and Moraes’ best gameplan may well be to take the fight to the mats. However, judging by his latest Instagram post, the Brazilian seems prepared to stand and bang with ‘Little Piranha’ when they meet at ONE X.

Adriano Moraes has made it clear that he's got slick boxing, defensive capabilities, and lightning-quick hands, and these three combined could potentially spell disaster for the challenger.

Meanwhile, Wakamatsu enters this bout off the back of five consecutive victories on the global stage. Since dropping losses to Danny Kingad and Demetrious Johnson, the knockout specialist has made his presence known with two finishes and three pivotal decisions in the Circle.

The pair will go toe-to-toe inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE's 10th-anniversary show next month.

Adriano Moraes’ top submission victory in ONE

Adriano Moraes has forced six opponents to tap to his jiu-jitsu prowess in the Circle. However, one submission win stands clear of the pack. It was his brabo choke triumph over Eugene Toquero at ONE: Union of Warriors in March 2016.

The Filipino fighter’s expertise on the ground and in the stand-up department allowed him to trouble the flyweight star, even leaving Adriano Moraes with a bruised nose and a cut above the eye two minutes into the tussle.

After a brief halt to allow doctors to have a look at the Brazilian’s cuts, Moraes returned with one intention – to get the win at all costs.

The Brazilian's huge takedowns started working wonders. Just seconds before the end of the first round, he got a good grip of Toquero’s neck and worked his way towards the brabo choke, which brought the fight to an end with an emphatic victory.

The flyweight kingpin will have to employ all of his tools on the ground and feet in order to slow the Wakamatsu hype train when the two meet at ONE X on March 26.

