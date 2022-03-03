Adriano Moraes positive that ‘Mighty Mouse’ will survive Rodtang’s striking and submit him in the second 

Adriano Moraes, the ONE flyweight world champion, is deep in preparation for his contest against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

The Brazilian does have his eyes on a battle that takes place right before he makes his 14th appearance in the Circle, the special rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite knocking out the 12-time MMA world champion when they met at ONE on TNT I last year, Adriano Moraes still sees Johnson as a very dangerous and tricky opponent.

He feels ‘Mighty Mouse’ can disseminate Rodtang’s striking in the opening Muay Thai round of the alternating-rules contest. Moraes further claimed that Johnson would punish the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in the second round – set to be judged under MMA rules.

'Mikinho' told ONE:

“I believe DJ will survive Rodtang’s Muay Thai in the first round and will submit him in the second round. I believe the fight will unfold this way. My prediction is DJ by submission in the second round.”

He continued:

“It’s a fight that really excites me. I’m looking forward to seeing this fight. I am very happy to be part of this card. I’ll be able to watch this fight live.”

Adriano Moraes thinks Rodtang-Johnson special rules bout will be a showstopper

In the same interview with ONE, the Brazilian world champion also dropped his thoughts on why this fight has been deemed unmissable by the martial arts fraternity.

“Rodtang is a Muay Thai superstar, an athlete on the rise. I believe DJ was smart to accept [the bout] because this fight will bring a lot of visibility to the event and to him. The special rules is something new in ONE Championship, so it will attract more people interested in this fight,” The flyweight champion offered.

Adriano Moraes, meanwhile, wants to add to his impressive haul of victories on the global stage at ONE X next month. The US$50,000 bonus on offer has fired him up to ensure he leaves the Circle with another highlight-reel display against Yuya Wakamatsu.

He defends his gold just before the main event showdown between ONE atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex on March 26.

