Adult film actress Kendra Lust posted a tweet supporting Nate Diaz after videos of the Stockton scrapper emerged putting a person to sleep in a public brawl. The aforementioned brawl took place in Bourbon Street, New Orleans, following a Misfits boxing event.

Reacting to the aforementioned video shared by veteran journalist Ariel Helwani, Kendra Lust posted the following:

"Ariel Helwani, [it] looks like Nate Diaz was walking back to stay away [from the melee]. The guy [he choked out] just kept coming. He f****d around and found out."

Kendra Lust™ @KendraLust @arielhelwani Looks like @NateDiaz209 was walking back to stay away .. guy kept coming. He f$&ked around and found out 🤷🏻‍♀️ @arielhelwani Looks like @NateDiaz209 was walking back to stay away .. guy kept coming. He f$&ked around and found out 🤷🏻‍♀️

Ariel Helwani shared an alternate angle to the now-infamous melee, where Nate Diaz can be seen walking away from the brawl before the Logan Paul lookalike walked up to the 'Stockton Slugger' with his hands up.

What followed was Diaz locking up the man (TikTok star Rodney Petersen) in a guillotine choke, throwing a knee to his mid-section, and gently laying him on the ground after putting him to sleep.

Fight Haven @FightHaven

[ @PaulLABamba] Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night... Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night...[🎥 @PaulLABamba] https://t.co/ZmPcW3pBAu

Authorities in New Orleans have issued a warrant for Nate Diaz following the Bourbon Street brawl.

Kendra Lust is not the only individual to have voiced their support for the former UFC superstar. Sean O'Malley expressed support for Diaz on the TimboSugarShow by stating the following:

"What's the point of rolling up to him in the first place with your hands up? Why not, just not roll up to him? Just don't walk towards him. That [gesture] is loud, that's crazy. If you really want to have a conversation with him, I don't know if that's the best way."

How did Conor McGregor react to Nate Diaz choking Rodney Petersen out?

Conor McGregor has had a storied history with Diaz, having previously fought each other on two occasions. One can safely assume that 'The Notorious' has a healthy amount of respect for the younger Diaz brother.

Following Nate Diaz's recent involvement in a street fight after a Misfits boxing event, McGregor gave a hilarious reaction to the melee. He first tweeted showing support for the Stockton native and praised the knee that Diaz threw at TikTok star Rodney Peterson.

As is common with 'The Notorious', the aforementioned tweets were deleted. Here are the Irishman's reactions to the brawl:

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in the street last night. Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in the street last night. https://t.co/tBUMfZa9wU

McGregor then posted a series of tweets (which he didn't delete) where he said that he would 'mince Nate in the clinch'. Here's what he said:

"I [would] mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually [I would minch] anyone in the clinch. Minced."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced. I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced.

He followed it up with:

"Left like bolognese, [you] go [up] against me in the clinch."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Left like bolognese ya go against me in the clinch. Left like bolognese ya go against me in the clinch.

