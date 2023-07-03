Adult star Kendra Lust sends a message to Laura Sanko about her future in the UFC

Adult star Kendra Lust has sent a message to UFC analyst Laura Sanko about her future in the company.

Sanko made her first appearance in the UFC as a backstage reporter back in 2016. Always aspiring to join the commentary booth, her dream was finally fulfilled earlier this year when she made her color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68.

in doing so, Laura Sanko also made history as she became the second female color commentator in the history of the UFC after Kathy Long. Her work has been admired by the MMA community and fans around the world, and people can't wait to see her commentate on a pay-per-view card, including adult star Kendra Lust.

Kendra Lust left a comment on Laura Sanko's recent Instagram post after UFC Vegas 76. While calling Sanko one of the best at calling MMA, Lust had this to say:

"You’re one of the best calling mma . I hope u get on some PPV’s everyone was great last night."

Take a look at Sanko's post below:

Kendra Lust's comments

Laura Sanko speaks about getting advice from Joe Rogan

Before making history as the second-ever female color commentator in the UFC, Sanko revealed that she and Joe Rogan had spoken about her dream of joining the commentary booth. While speaking about the same during an episode of The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, the 40-year-old spoke about the time she had bumped into Rogan backstage.

Revealing that Joe Rogan told her to keep pushing for her dream even if she's told that she can't do it, Sanko said:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer and you know to be honest I wasn't sure if he even knew who I was... We had a really nice conversation and man, it just meant a lot. I didn't realize he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator... He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me.' So he said, 'You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together one day.' So it meant a lot."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments in the video below (42:40):

