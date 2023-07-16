AEW star Jon Moxley wins gold in grappling tournament; daughter poses with medal in adorable pictures

AEW star Jon Moxley has made quite the name for himself in the world of pro-wrestling and now, the former WWE superstar has added another achievement to his resume.

Moxley recently competed in a jiu-jitsu tournament and won the gold medal. The news was announced by ESPN MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi on Twitter. As revealed by Raimondi, the 37-year-old won the tournament in the men's beginner 30-years-old and above no-gi category. He said:

"AEW's Jon Moxley won his division in a jiu-jitsu tournament Saturday in Ohio. Moxley took home gold in the men's beginner 30-years-old-and-up no-gi division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs.). The tournament was the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship."

Following Jon Moxley's win, his wife, Renee Paquette took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the pro-wrestler with their daughter. She captioned the post by saying:

"When daddy gets first place at grappling tournament."

Jon Moxley speaks on why blood belongs in pro-wrestling

Moxley is known to be a person who likes to give it his all in whatever he does and that includes bleeding in his matches. His matches in AEW are often very gruesome and violent which has led the fans to wonder about the reasons behind it.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley gave his reasons as to why blood belongs in the business of pro wrestling. While comparing it to the fights in the biggest MMA promotion of the world, UFC, Moxley had this to say:

“This is a combat sport. College wrestling is a combat sport, too. They have blood timeouts to patch it up. The lowest prelim bout of a UFC card or a boxing card, somebody might have a little blood on their eyebrow or blood coming out of their nose. But they’re not selling a blood sport. It’s not, ‘Tune in for the blood! Tune in for the gore!’ It’s part of the aesthetic. It adds realism."

He added:

"Sometimes when I don’t even want it to. But I only know one speed. That’s with my foot to the gas pedal. If we’re going to do something, let’s f**king do it. That can be detrimental when it comes to negative things, like drugs or alcohol. But that’s my mindset. If I’m doing it, I’m doing it.”