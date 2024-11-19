“Africa to the world” - Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane dedicates stunning world title win at ONE 169 to his home continent of Africa

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is determined to represent not just his nation of Senegal, but the whole continent of Africa. The Senegalese wrestling machine took the ONE heavyweight MMA world title from Anatoly Malykhin via split decision earlier this month at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Kane became the first man to defeat Malykhin in MMA and made history as the first Senegalese fighter to become an MMA world champion.

Taking to Instagram, 'Reug Reug' said his world title victory in Bangkok was just the start, and dedicated his stunning win to the entire continent of Africa.

He wrote:

"This title is just the beginning! Africa to the world🌍"

To say that Kane had a party after winning his first world title would be an understatement. He first returned to Dubai for several events with his friend and former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, while also meeting with MMA superstar Francis Ngannou.

He then returned to his home nation of Senegal earlier this week, where thousands of his countrymen lined up the streets of Thiaroye for his parade.

There are no official announcements about when Kane will defend his newly won gold, but there's a possibility that he could face off against Malykhin in an immediate rematch.

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye calls 'Reug Reug' an inspiration for the future generation

The past two weeks have been a rollercoaster for Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

Apart from the adulation he received from his contemporaries and fans, Kane got massive praise from Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Faye applauded Kane and called the big man an inspiration to the country's youth. He wrote:

"Congratulations to Oumar Kane, aka Reug Reug, for making history by becoming the first Senegalese MMA heavyweight world champion. Through his courage, determination, and talent, he honors Senegal and inspires an entire generation. Our nation is proud of this remarkable feat."

