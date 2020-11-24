After Bellator, PFL also rejects former UFC superstar Anderson Silva

After Bellator, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has now been rejected by another premier MMA organization.

PFL President, Ray Sefo has stated that the promotion has no interest in getting Anderson Silva on-board, following the latter's release from the UFC. The UFC released Anderson Silva following his TKO loss to Uriah Hall in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 on Halloween.

Soon after, the 45-year-old Brazilian announced via social media that he feels like he's still got more to offer as a fighter.

Anderson Silva indicated that the UFC tried to force him to retire and he now feels free after finally being released by the promotion. Silva said he's still hungry to perform and that is an indicator of the fact that he may soon be testing the free-agent market, looking for potential suitors.

Soon after the news of Silva's release was announced, Bellator CEO Scott Coker was quick to state that the promotion will not be signing Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva might have to move to Asia to continue his career as a fighter

In a recent interview with Fernando Quiles of Fight Sports, Ray Sefo said that PFL is not interested in signing Anderson Silva.

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46? The guy is such an amazing talent. I think he has been a great champion. He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up. Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy.” Sefo said.

Following the confirmation of PFL's disinterest in signing Anderson Silva, options seem to be quickly running out for The Spider. Even though he got rejected by the top three MMA promotions in the United States, Silva can still try to move to Asia to continue his career by signing with the likes of ONE Championship and RIZIN.