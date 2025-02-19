After being offered the fight a few months ago, Song Yadong wants to "get it done" against Umar Nurmagomedov

Song Yadong could be on a collision course with Umar Nurmagomedov if he gets his desired outcome against Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle. Yadong will be taking on the biggest challenge of his pro MMA career so far as he aims to defeat a former multi-division UFC champion on Saturday night.

Fielding questions at the fight week media day, Yadong touched on several subjects, including what could be next for him. When asked by an on-site media member about who he would like to see next across from him in the cage as he works his way up to the top five of the weight category, Yadong said:

"So for next, I want to fight Umar [Nurmagomedov] because UFC offered him to me a few months ago. I want to get it done... You know, we both never signed the contract, yeah. But we just like; I told them I can fight and the UFC say yes. But eventually, they told me he got injured and I don't know what happened.

"Two days later, he fought Merab [Dvalishvili]. I think Umar actually [had an] injury but UFC told him Merab can fight you. I think he want to get the chance, you know, to be the champion. So he take the fight."

Check out Song Yadong's thoughts on a future Umar Nurmagomedov bout below:

Song Yadong plans to retire Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle

Song Yadong has pointedly stated that he aims to drive Henry Cejudo to hang up the MMA gloves once again. He mentioned this during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show:

"I believe I will make him retire off this one. It's going to be once I beat [him] up. He's funny, he likes to promote the fight, talk a lot of trash. But I like him and I respect him. He's a legend."

It has been over a year since Yadong last competed. Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo has been outside of the cage for over a year in his own right.

Yadong claimed that he foresees 'Triple C' favoring a wrestling-centric approach in this bout and does not think Cejudo will be keen to engage with him as much in the standup realm.

Yadong had indicated that he was ready to compete again as early as last August. He seems chomping at the bit to return to the octagon with the chance to garner a statement win that can propel him up the bantamweight rankings.

