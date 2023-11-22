After targeting Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate criticized Ben Shapiro as a "warmonger"

Social media influencer Andrew Tate blasted political commentator Ben Shapiro for his extreme stance on the ongoing violence in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tate responded to a question about Shapiro by labeling him a warmonger and criticizing his refusal to accept peace as an option. Tate said:

“So, Ben is a warmonger. Ben has been wrong on every single issue you can name. Ben is always calling for other people’s young men to go and die in some war. He seems to love it, I don’t know if he has some short man syndrome but he’s always behind his desk calling about how important it is that big strong men like me go and die. When Hamas and Israel, very early in the conflict, I think it was three days in, were discussing possible peace talks, he tweeted ‘No absolutely not, f**k them, kill them all’ and I said, Ben, as a man who’s done his own fighting, because I’ve had a life of pain and violence, listen to me, peace is always worth a conversation."

Andrew Tate continued:

"What I said is that we should always be prepared to at least discuss peace. He, because he’s a warmonger, said no, peace is not worth a conversation. Because he’s always sitting behind his desk, he must have a booster chair and he’s always running his mouth trying to make violence and call for war. And I find it kind of hypocritical because a man who’s so small, he would die if he was slapped on the street, sitting behind a desk and screaming for other people to be annihilated, it’s insane. All Ben does is call for war. And defending yourself is very different than genocide.”

Check out his comments below [31:10]:

Andrew Tate on what stressed him out the most in Romanian prison

Andrew Tate spent over three months detained by Romanian authorities over various charges and was only recently allowed out of his house arrest.

He narrated the most stressful part about prison while also detailing the conditions he was kept in, in the interview with Piers Morgan. He said:

"I think the most stressful thing about it is I had no idea how long I was going to be in there for. I was dragged from my house. I didn’t know why I was there, I found out why I was there and it was garbage. I could have been held for years. It’s very stressful and the best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible. I did thousands of push-ups a day. I wasn’t in solitary the entire month, sometimes I was by myself. It was 24 hours a day locked in a single room, three or four steps large and you do nothing but stare at the wall.”

Check out Andrew Tate's full comments below [3:30]: