After Tristan Tate, Jake Shields also adds his perspective to the 'racial controversy' surrounding the Royal Family

In the wake of the ongoing 'racial controversy' surrounding the Royal Family, Jake Shields has stepped up to share his perspective on the matter, expressing concerns over the allegations of racism.

The controversy stemmed from Omid Scobie's book titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

The book disclosed that two unnamed royals had expressed concerns about the potential skin color of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While the English version redacted the names, journalist Piers Morgan unveiled them as King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton in the Dutch edition.

Piers Morgan's revelation stirred allegations of racism against the Royal Family, prompting responses from various quarters. Previously, Tristan Tate weighed in on the discussion, highlighting the normality of speculating about a child's appearance. Now, Jake Shields, joining the chorus of voices, shared his perspective:

"I have a mixed child, and we speculated, and when friends did, we just laughed about it like normal people."

Jake Shields' post

Jake Shields proposes a cage match resolution for Strickland-Garry feud

As the feud between Ian Garry and Sean Strickland continues to escalate, former UFC welterweight Jake Shields has thrown a suggestion into the mix, proposing that the two fighters settle their differences through an MMA bout rather than a legal battle.

Strickland recently unleashed a barrage of tweets and a video aimed at Layla Anna-Lee and Ian Garry. In the video, Strickland made derogatory remarks about Anna-Lee and advised Garry to sever ties with her.

Further fanning the flames, Strickland posted screenshots from a conversation between him and 'The Future.' The exchange hinted at Garry's threat of legal action if 'Tarzan' persisted with comments about Anna-Lee.

Shields, who has been critical of the Irish fighter and Layla Anna-Lee's relationship, weighed in on social media. The former welterweight suggested that Garry should bypass the legal route and, instead, settle the score inside the octagon with Strickland. In a post, he stated:

"Ian Garry threatens to sue Sean Strickland for exposing that his wife wrote a book on how to hook yo with pro athletes. They are both fighters so you would think fighting him would be more honorable."

Shields' post

