After two years of waiting, Tom Aspinall announces retirement plan involving Jon Jones, John Cena, and WWE

Tom Aspinall recently outlined his retirement plans involving Jon Jones, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. The interim UFC heavyweight champion clarified that he saw the WWE as a potential opportunity and detailed a "babyfaces vs. heels" clash.

After beating Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout at UFC 295 in November 2023 and winning the interim heavyweight championship, Aspinall called out Jones for a title unification bout. However, Jones never paid much heed to the Englishman and ignored several of his callouts.

Aspinall doubled down on calling out 'Bones' for a title unification bout after successfully defending the interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last July and even went on a trolling spree on social media. Nevertheless, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion was seemingly unfazed and showed no interest in booking a fight against Aspinall.

While the UFC has clarified that a Jones-Aspinall fight is in the works, it appears the Englishman is already making retirement plans. In an interview with The Schmo, Aspinall voiced his love for WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and outlined plans to tag-team with him against John Cena and Jones. He said:

"That's my retirement plan... Cody Rhodes is my guy. Yeah, he's my guy. Me and Cody, we'll have a match one day, but I think we might team up. We're both babyfaces, aren't we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there... John Cena just turned heel so Cody Rhodes-Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Babyfaces vs. heels. Big matchup."

Tom Aspinall addresses fans' concern over Jon Jones fight delay

Tom Aspinall recently opened up about a potential title unification bout against Jon Jones and addressed the delays in booking that bout. The Englishman made it clear that he's not particularly keen on fighting Jones and is chasing a fight against the MMA legend simply to win the undisputed heavyweight title.

During an interview with Adam Catterall on the One On One YouTube channel, Aspinall addressed concerns regarding the Jones fight and assured fans he wasn't bothered at all. He said:

"I'm not chasing [Jon Jones]. The reason I want to fight Jon Jones is because he's got the belt. Nothing else. Like if Jon Jones doesn't have the belt, I'm not bothered about it. I'd be doing the same if it was anybody. The one I'm after is being known as the number one heavyweight walking around on planet earth right now."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments below (26:42):

