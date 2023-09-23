After viral table-slamming incident, Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace clash rebooked to dazzle The Prime Card mega-event

The highly-anticipated rematch between Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace is back on the cards.

The showdown, scheduled for October 14th at the Manchester Arena, will be for the MFB Flyweight Championship and is set to dazzle audiences at The Prime Card mega-event. This thrilling battle is set to take place on the same night as the clash between Misfits Boxing founder KSI and Tommy Fury.

This rematch comes after the original bout, which was initially slated for July 29th, took an unexpected turn. Just moments before the fighters were set to step into the ring, a heated verbal exchange escalated into a physical altercation. Wett delivered a resounding slap to her opponent, sparking a chain of events that saw Grace tackle her through a nearby table, prompting immediate medical attention.

Following this incident, Grace took to her Twitter account to express her frustration and disappointment with the situation, stating:

"Wett Promotions is an absolute joke. This isn’t the first time she’s instigated something before the fight. At the press conference while I was off guard, she shoved me onto the floor. I’ve injured both my hip and head from her cheap shot, yet there was zero security today? I’m absolutely fuming. I came here for a fair fight, and she’s done nothing but try to sabotage me time after time."

Elle Brooke's cheeky comment on Alexia Grace's dramatic slam of Astrid Wett

The dramatic showdown between Alexia Grace and Astrid Wett, which culminated in Grace slamming Wett through a table just moments before their scheduled fight, has stirred up quite a storm. Fans and onlookers have been quick to share their thoughts on this unexpected turn of events.

As social media platforms lit up with reactions and some raised questions about the authenticity of the incident, Elle Brooke, a formidable rival of Astrid Wett, seized the opportunity to inject a dose of humor into the situation. Taking to her Twitter account, Brooke posted a tongue-in-cheek comment:

"She should have trained her neck more smh."

Brooke's humorous response to Wett's dramatic table incident doesn't come as a surprise. The potential matchup between Elle Brooke and Astrid Wett has been a long-standing topic of discussion.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this clash, and Brooke even likened it to KSI's feud with Jake Paul in a recent interview with TalkSport. In that interview, Brooke made it clear that Astrid Wett is her primary target in boxing, stating:

"Astrid Wett is obviously the big one. That would be my Jake Paul to KSI. KSI said he’d retire once he’d fought Jake Paul but, obviously, I’m not going to retire after I’ve beaten Astrid. I think Astrid is always going to be our main target."