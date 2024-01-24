“Age is just a number” – Sage Northcutt weighs in on Shinya Aoki’s ‘accomplished’ and ‘legendary’ career

With more than 50 career fights to his credit, Shinya Aoki has nothing left to prove, but Sage Northcutt believes it is ultimately up to the Japanese MMA icon to decide when to lay down his gloves for good.

Looking to bounce back from back-to-back knockouts in his last two outings, Aoki will head to Ariake Arena in his home country for a long-awaited showdown with Texas native ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. Fighting for the first time in Tokyo, Northcutt is determined to pick up right where he left off in May when he scored a sensational 39-second heel hook submission against former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of his return to the Circle, Northcutt was asked if he believes it’s time for ‘Tobikan Judan’ to call it a career after more than two decades in combat sports.

“I think it's really up to him if he decides to have five more fights, one more fight, or if he doesn't,” Northcutt said. “Whatever he decides, it is up to him obviously. But he's accomplished so much. A legendary career.”

Whether it’s win or lose against Sage Northcutt, Shinya Aoki is an undeniable legend

During his decade-long run with ONE Championship, Shinya Aoki has stepped inside the Circle with some of the promotion’s biggest names, including Eduard Folayang, Ben Askren, Christian Lee, and Saygid Izagakhmaev. Along the way, he has claimed the ONE lightweight MMA world championship and has even grappled with the best of the best.

Whether he earns a mark in the W or the L column against Sage Northcutt, there is no denying that Aoki is a bonafide legend, and nobody can tell him when it’s time to walk away except himself.

“He’s already been a champion, one of the longest champions, he’s fought in Dream and Pride and all these different leagues including ONE Championship, and the list goes on,” Northcutt continued. “So yeah that's really up to him. I mean age is just a number.”

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.