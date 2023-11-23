Ailin Perez says she was worried about her son during UFC P.I. brawl; details the altercation with Joselyne Edwards

Ailin Perez has revealed that she was worried about her son during her brawl with Joselyne Edwards.

Ahead of her fight against Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82 this past weekend, Ailin Perez was all over the news when she had to be taken to the hospital because of an undisclosed medical condition. Following her victory over Pudilova, it was revealed that Perez was attacked by Edwards at the UFC P.I.

Speaking about the same during her recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Perez spoke about how she spotted Edwards staring at her at the UFC P.I.

Ailin Perez further revealed that she was attacked by Edwards following a little back and forth. A translator, who was present during Perez's appearance on the show, revealed that the UFC women's bantamweight fighter was worried about her kid who was in the facility, and said:

"Ailin in that moment thinks about her kid and how her kid is in the facility. He wasn't there in that room but he was waiting for her in the waiting room and that's when she closes up like this and she feels something, she doesn't even know what it was but she got hit with a punch or maybe an elbow right here in the middle where she got hit in the eye and that's when Joselyne jumps on top of her."

Ailin Perez earned more money on OnlyF*ns than her last fight in the UFC

Like many who have joined the subscription-based content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns, Perez has also significantly profited by sharing exclusive content with her fans.

Speaking about it during the same appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ailin Perez revealed that she made more money in a week on OnlyF*ns than her fight against Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82. While stating that she had passed her fight purse by over $6000 at the time, the 29-year-old Argentine said:

"Since [this past] Thursday to now, it’s been over $30,000. I take advantage of the OnlyFans because that’s where I’m [making] my money. With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car."

