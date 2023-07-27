AJ McKee reveals why he withdrew from Bellator lightweight Grand Prix

AJ McKee recently revealed why he withdrew from the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix, where he was scheduled to fight former lightweight champion Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire this weekend at Bellator x RIZIN 2.

McKee took to Twitter to explain his current situation and revealed that he caught a staph infection on his leg. He noted that he was unable to compete, but also mentioned that he has made some progress after one week and intends to return to the Bellator cage after he recovers.

He wrote:

"Just to clear the air...The progression of this infection in 1 week smh.. A few more weeks of rest/healing and it’s back to the grind."

In the video he uploaded along with the tweet, 'The Mercenary' showed the result of the infection and mentioned that the antibiotics have been effective so far.

Despite the setback, the former Bellator featherweight champion was optimistic that he will return stronger, saying:

"I ended up catching staph...You know staph, it's a really bad infection, flesh eating, it'll literally put you in the hospital. I had to go to the ER, I've been on antibiotics and it's healing up well...Couple little holes in my knee but we're gonna come back stronger, better than ever, and y'all already know what it is, champ sh*t only."

It remains to be seen how long McKee will be out of action and what Bellator will have planned for him now that he won't be competing in the lightweight Grand Prix anymore.

Who is replacing AJ McKee in the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix?

Bellator were forced to make a last-minute change to the lightweight Grand Prix, but found a suitable replacement for AJ McKee.

Reigning RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto 'Satoshi' de Souza will replace his former foe and fight Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in the main event of Bellator x RIZIN 2 this Saturday.

Souza most recently fought this past May, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Spike Carlyle in a non-title bout. The BJJ specialist will look to carry his momentum over into the cage as he takes on the former Bellator lightweight champion on less than one week notice.

Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



Just announced by @ScottCoker, @ajmckee101 is out of the



#BellatorXRizin

7/29 | 11pm ET/8pm PT | @SHOsports

7/30 | 12pm JST |… pic.twitter.com/xh5D2wEH9P 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦Just announced by @ScottCoker, @ajmckee101 is out of the #BellatorLWGP . @rizin_English lightweight champion Roberto de Souza steps in to face @PatrickyPitbull!7/29 | 11pm ET/8pm PT | @SHOsports7/30 | 12pm JST |… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…