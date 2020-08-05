Akihiro Fujisawa Says He’ll Make Pongsiri Mitsatit Tap Out

It has been a rough go as of late for Japanese mixed martial arts proponent Akihiro “Superjap” Fujisawa.

Bursting onto the scene with back-to-back victories following his stint on ONE Warrior Series, Fujisawa was quickly rising through the ranks, until a series of setbacks effectively knocked him off his horse. But now, Fujisawa is ready to get back on the saddle and promises to excite his fans with another thrilling finish.

“Superjap” is scheduled to make his return to the ONE Championship ring against local hero Pongsiri “The Smiling Assassin” Mitsatit at ONE: NO SURRENDER II, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on Friday, 14 August in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I’ve continued to train hard during the lockdown period, even if that meant training by myself. As an athlete, we have to be in great condition always,” said Fujisawa.

Being in top physical shape is important to Fujisawa, especially because his style is one that is geared to finish inside the distance. All five of Fujisawa’s career victories have come by finish, including four knockouts and one submission. While he’s looking to continue this streak against Mitsatit, Fujisawa is aware that his next opponent is just as capable of ending bouts early.

That being said, the Japanese warrior plans on taking Mitsatit into areas he feels he has a significant advantage. Fujisawa vows no less than to end matters abruptly, by forcing “The Smiling Assassin” to submit.

“He’s great at Muay Thai, especially in the clinch and with his knee strikes,” said Fujisawa. “I think his weakness is in grappling. I’ll take him down, pin him, and make him tap out.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER II is ONE Championship’s second event in Bangkok since resuming its flagship event schedule. The headline bout features a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between former ONE World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex and countryman Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

After the huge success of ONE: NO SURRENDER last July, Fujisawa wants to leave a lasting impression and perhaps kickstart another run to reach the top of his division. To do that, however, Fujisawa needs to be at his very best, and he’s working hard to make sure he puts himself in a good position to claim victory.

“This event is very important because we’re back to the global stage in the new normal. I’m working hard and I plan to show the fans that I can come back strong,” said Fujisawa. I really want to thank ONE Championship for this opportunity.”