Albuquerque PD officer shares update on Jon Jones case, details UFC heavyweight champ’s defense against death threat allegations

A new update in the current investigation into Jon Jones by the Albuquerque Police Department has allegedly revealed further information on statements from both sides involved.

Sportsnet MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter released on X information he gathered from an incident report on the altercation from Officer Gilbert Gallego. The report reportedly confirmed the allegations against Jones included a death threat.

It also laid out the alleged events that caused the UFC champion to claim his belief that the drug-testing agents — Crystal Martinez and a man identified as 'Jerome' — acted 'unprofessionally.'

A particular excerpt of Jones' side of the story from Gallego's perspective read:

"Jones told me that he never made any threats of harming anyone or killing them and that is not the way he talks. Jones told me the only thing he said was, 'Tell everyone at headquarters not to send people to my home so early because it could be a dangerous environment.'... Jones said he thinks that Crystal was p*ssed off at him for using profanity that she fabricated a story."

Per the report, Jones claimed that he told Martinez that he 'didn't give a f***' after she informed him that she would be accompanied by her husband during his next test.

The report also re-stated the story Jones posted on social media after the investigation went public. 'Bones' claimed that the agents departed on good terms and that he gave Martinez a 'high-five' and Jerome a hug.

Jon Jones drug testing investigation update

With the investigation into Jon Jones just barely getting started, any thoughts of a potential punishment for the UFC heavyweight champion are merely speculation. Jones, the promotion's former two-time light heavyweight champion, has had his trouble with the law in the past but is dealing with the first major obstacle during his heavyweight career.

As of April 7, Jones has not been arrested or charged with anything official as the Albuquerque Police Department investigates the report filed against him.

So far, no word has been made on whether the investigation will affect his return to the octagon and impending title defense. Jon Jones is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that caused him to withdraw from UFC 295.

