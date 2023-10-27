Alex Pereira, Chuck Norris, and others react as Jon Jones provides major update on pec tear that forced him out of UFC 295

Alex Pereira, Chuck Norris, and others have reacted to Jon Jones' latest injury update.

Jones was set to make his first UFC heavyweight championship defense against Stipe Miocic in November at UFC 295. However, he recently suffered a pectoral tear. As a result, 'Bones' was forced to withdraw from the highly anticipated bout.

In a recently posted video on his Instagram, Jon Jones gave a major update about his injury. The UFC heavyweight champion revealed that he's looking to get surgery and get back to work as soon as he can for a potential fight against Stipe Miocic, to be booked at a later date. He said:

"The goal is to get surgery tomorrow and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it will be Stipe and I at a later date and that's my plan. So it will be surgery and physical therapy for me for next several months but I'm committed and my head is high. I thank everyone who has prayed for me."

Reacting to Jones' post, Alex Pereira, Chuck Norris, and others expressed their wish to see 'Bones' return to the octagon as soon as he can. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Have a good recovery ! Excited to see you coming back- always rooting for you"

"Praying for a speedy recovery for you, brother. God Bless"

"Heal up. Would be great to still have you in the building"

Reactions to Jon Jones' post

Dana White reveals why Stipe Miocic didn't remain on the UFC 295 card after Jon Jones' withdrawal

After Jon Jones pulled out of his UFC 295 bout against Stipe Miocic, the UFC was quick to announce an interim heavyweight championship bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

The announcement led to many people wondering as to why Stipe Miocic is not fighting for an interim heavyweight championship. During a recent Power Slap press conference, Dana White revealed that it would be disrespectful to ask Miocic to fight for an interim title. He said:

"You have the greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. This is a legacy fight for both of those guys. I mean, to even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title is, you know, complete disrespect."

Catch his comments in the video below:

