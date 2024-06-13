Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira walkouts: Tracks the fighters have used before

Alex Perez is set to face off against Tatsuro Taira in a flyweight clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 93. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To set up the main event, the UFC adjusted a pair of matchups: originally, Perez was scheduled to fight Tagir Ulanbekov on June 15, while Taira was set to face Joshua Van at UFC 302. As a result, Ulanbekov and Van will now matched against each other.

Perez is coming off a second-round knockout win over Matheus Nicolau in the main event of UFC Vegas 91 in April. He took the fight on three weeks' notice, marking his first victory since June 2020. The 32-year-old American faced several setbacks following his title eliminator win against Jussier Formiga at UFC 250, including difficulties with weight cuts and injuries.

Perez's bid for the title came to a disappointing end with a first-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255, followed by another first-round defeat against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Taira is a relatively new addition to the UFC, entering the promotion with an undefeated professional record. In his debut fight in May 2022, he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Carlos Candelario.

The 24-year-old Okinawa native faced some challenges during his short-notice bout against Edgar Chairez at UFC 290 last July but delivered his most impressive performance to date five months later, achieving a second-round knockout against Carlos Hernandez in December.

The UFC Vegas 93 broadcast is set to begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Saturday, June 15, in the United States, with a corresponding start time of 11 PM GMT in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card of the Fight Night event is expected to start around 10 PM ET/7 PM PT in the U.S., translating to a 2 AM GMT start time on Sunday, June 16, in the U.K.

A key aspect of an electrifying fight card is the fighter entrances, which significantly elevate the atmosphere before each bout and play a crucial role in engaging the audience. Let's explore the walkout songs previously chosen by Perez and Taira.

Which songs did Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira walk out to?

With a UFC record of 7-4, Alex Perez will be looking to capitalize on the momentum from his recent victory and reassert himself in the title contention scene.

Perez has established a consistent tradition of entering the octagon to the iconic beats of the 1994 rap classic 'Juicy' by Notorious B.I.G., using this track for all of his fights.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira, undefeated with a 5-0 octagon record, stands on the brink of entering the top-five rankings in the flyweight division if he secures a win over Perez.

Similar to his opponent, Taira has a custom of walking out to a specific song, 'Power to the People' by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, which he has used in all of his UFC fights to date.

