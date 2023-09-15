Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., and others caught making spoken English blunders in hilarious chat with Nina-Marie Daniele 

Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr. and Valentina Shevchenko have appeared in a hilarious interview with social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Also referred to as Noche UFC, this weekend's UFC Fight Night 227 is set to celebrate Mexican independence day. The main event will feature Alexa Grasso defending her women's flyweight title against Shevchenko, alongside a host of other Mexican talent looking to make a statement on the night.

Ahead of their bouts this weekend, Grasso, Rosas Jr. and Shevchenko took part in an interview where they were asked by Nina-Marie Daniele what the most difficult word to pronounce in the English language was.

Hilariously, each fighter named a different word, leading to some highly entertaining results. When asked her word, Alexa Grasso stated that 'entrepreneur' is one she has the most trouble with:

"I can't pronounce it...En...Entre...pre-neur. Entrepreneur! I don't know! It's that one!"

For 'Bullet', the hardest word for her to say is 'water':

"Water. What-her? What-ah? What-chka? No! Water! It's the most complicated, I think it's the most complicated word in entire English."

For the 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., 'shenanigans' is a word he can't stand to pronounce. He said:

"It's probably She-na-ni-genz. Maybe, I don't know...My teacher uses it."

Catch the hilarious interviews with Nina-Marie Daniele here:

Valentina Shevchenko ready to reclaim her title from Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko has seemingly done everything in her power to be ready for her rematch against Alexa Grasso. The two flyweights will headline Noche UFC as Grasso looks to defend her title for the first time and cause an upset once again.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, 'Bullet' recently allowed 'Red Corner MMA' an exclusive and full access look at her training camp, which took place at the Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Thailand.

During an interview throughout the docuseries, Valentina Shevchenko revealed that she's excited to have another opportunity to show the world how talented she is. Shevchenko said:

"I would say this is a good example of what martial arts is. Even when you know you are the best. Even when you know you are the most skillful fighter. Every second you have to pay full attention to what's happening, and that time, it's kind of like, it was four rounds straight to my side."

She added:

"I was winning the fight. I was sure I was doing everything right, but in just seconds everything can be different. The most important thing is I have another fight and I have another opportunity to prove that I am the best. I am the champion and I will use it."

Catch the episode and Shevchenko's comments here (10:05):