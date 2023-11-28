Alexa Grasso's barefoot pull-up video leaves fans fascinated [VIDEO]

UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is undeniably one of MMA's most famous female fighters, and the Mexican native is often praised for her well-rounded skillset. Apart from her incredible accomplishments in the octagon, Grasso also has a massive portion of her fanbase bizarrely obsessed with her feet.

Grasso recently took to social media to share a video of herself doing some pull-ups at home. She recorded herself with a camera positioned right in front of her, at a distance where her bare feet came into view every time she pulled herself up.

As expected, the video sent fans of her feet into a frenzy. After @BenTheBaneDavis posted the video on his X handle, many flocked to the tweet's comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan speculated that Alexa Grasso is potentially unaware of why fans keep requesting pictures of her feet and wrote:

"She's doing that cuz weirdos keep asking her for feet pics, and she doesn't know why, and she's too nice to her fans."

Another fan wrote:

"She probably makes more from donations than she has made from both title fights, lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @BenTheBaneDavis on X

Erin Blanchfield wants interim title shot if Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight gets delayed

Erin Blanchfield is eagerly looking forward to her next outing. The No.2-ranked women's flyweight contender recently discussed her future plans and stated that she'd like to face Manon Fiorot next. Depending on when the UFC books the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight, Blanchfield also opined that her next fight should be an interim title bout.

Grasso and Shevchenko have fought each other twice this year. In their first meeting at UFC 285, the Mexican pulled off a shocking fourth-round submission to win the women's flyweight championship. In their rematch at Noche UFC, the two pushed each other to the limit over five rounds, with Grasso ultimately retaining her title via an immensely controversial split draw.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko both underwent surgery on their hands due to injuries picked up during their second fight. Due to this development, there hasn't been a fixed timeline for their third match.

During a recent online stream, Erin Blanchfield stated that she saw the delay as "stalling" and said:

"Yeah, it’s definitely stalling... I’m not sure when Valentina and Alexa are going to be ready to fight again. I know I think they’re on a similar timeline in their recovery. I would hope that if it ends up being longer, they’d have me and Manon fight for an interim." [ h/t mmajunkie.usatoday.com]

Expand Tweet