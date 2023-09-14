Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 odds: Who holds the edge ahead of the UFC Flyweight title clash?

Valentina Shevchenko will get her shot at redemption as she is set to face Alexa Grasso on September 16th. The two will square off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada, and will headline the UFC's Mexican Independence Day card.

Shevchenko was a long-reigning champion, and held seven consecutive title defenses to her name. She was the favorite heading into the first bout with Grasso, which took place at UFC 285.

Shevchenko was edging Grasso out in a closely contested bout. While the Mexican saw success on the feet, Shevchenko was able to use her wrestling to nullify Grasso.

In the fourth round, however, Grasso capitalized on a missed spinning kick from Shevchenko, as she took the former champion's back and secure the finish via rear-naked choke.

Heading into the second bout, the odds are much closer, with bookmakers predicting a very close fight. According to Parimatch, Grasso is actually favored to win, and is a 11/8 favorite. Shevchenko is the 4/7 underdog, which is surprising considering her status and accomplishments in the sport.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko odds much closer this time around

Prior to UFC 285, the Grasso vs. Shevchenko odds were skewed heavily in favor of 'The Bullet,' who was the defending champion at the time. She was, at the very least, a -600 favorite heading into the bout. Alexa Grasso, on the other hand, was the betting underdog, with odds varying between -450 and -700.

When Grasso was asked about the odds in the pre-fight press conference, she confidently said:

"A lot of people don't cheer and don't believe in themselves; why would they do that for me?"

It turns out her confidence was well-warranted, as she ended up dethroning the long-reigning Shevchenko on fight night.

In fact, some bookmakers had the Grasso vs. Shevchenko odds set so heavily in favor of Shevchenko, that they had her listed as a -1200 favorite. This time around, however, many are giving Grasso a much bigger chance.

MMA Mania, for instance, has the Grasso vs. Shevchenko odds at -170 in favor of Shevchenko, who is the betting favorite once again. Grasso, however, is a +145 underdog this time around, indicating just how close both fans and experts expect the fight to be.