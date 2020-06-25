Alexander Gustafsson reveals incredible new physique ahead of UFC Heavyweight move

Alexander Gustafsson has officially made the move to Heavyweight.

Alexander Gustafsson will take on Fabricio Werdum next month in his Heavyweight debut.

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

Alexander The Mauler Gustafsson is all set to return from retirement. While he made a name for himself in the 205-pound Light Heavyweight division, he's finally set to take a step up and move to Heavyweight.

He's set to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum on July 25th at Fight Night in Fight Island. It's going to be interesting to see how he handles the transition up to Heavyweight.

The Swedish former title contender posted a photo on Instagram showing off his new physique ahead of his Heavyweight debut:

What's Alexander Gustafsson's ceiling at Heavyweight?

If he succeeds and goes on a good run, expect him to get fast-tracked into the top 5. The Heavyweight division, while filled with a talented top 5, is undoubtedly one of the weaker divisions in the UFC as a whole.

Alexander Gustafsson adds star power to the division, but moving up isn't as easy as one might think. We saw a recent Middleweight to Light Heavyweight exodus for a few fighters - all of which ended in defeat.

Given the nature of the Heavyweight division, it's hard to predict how Alexander Gustafsson will fare. He lost his last two fights at 205-pounds, getting finished by both Jon Jones and Anthony Lionheart Smith.

The three top names in the Heavyweight division are Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, and Francis Ngannou. The former two are set to face off in August to conclude the incredible trilogy while Francis Ngannou is waiting on the sidelines for a guaranteed Championship opportunity.

Hopefully, Alexander Gustafsson's arrival to the division will inject some new life into it.