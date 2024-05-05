Alexander Volkanovski claims BMF title enough to "get him out of bed" for fourth fight against Max Holloway despite 3-0 record

The BMF belt has proven to carry more weight than it initially let on.

Less than a month after Max Holloway became the third fighter to claim the legacy belt, former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski admitted that the novelty strap may be enough to motivate him for a potential fourth fight against his old rival. 'The Great' spoke with Australian reporter Niko Pajarillo on Main Event TV alongside UFC lightweight Josh Culibao, giving his thoughts on his fighting career.

Volkanovski said:

"Now that [Max Holloway] got the BMF we might have to do this, you know what I mean?... I was always thinking like, 'How could you do it?' But maybe there is that something there... A BMF is something I haven't touched before so maybe you can do that, you know?"

Volkanovski is currently 3-0 against Holloway, last beating 'Blessed' in the co-main event of UFC 276. The Aussie originally beat Holloway at UFC 245 to win the 145-pound belt and subsequently made his first successful title defense against the Hawaiian seven months later with a highly controversial split decision win.

Since losing to Volkanovski for a third time, Holloway has not lost while picking up signature wins over Arnold Allen, Chan Sung Jung, and Justin Gaethje. Holloway's most recent win over Gaethje at UFC 300 earned him the BMF belt while creating the most viral moment of the event.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts an upset win for Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Alexander Volkanovski is predicting a new champion to be crowned at UFC 301. With his countryman Steve Erceg challenging for the flyweight title in the May 4 main event, Volkanovski believes the underdog will prevail in Brazil.

In his interview with Main Event TV, Volkanovski said:

"There are gonna be openings that Steve Erceg can capitalize on. And he is the type of fighter that can capitalize on that. I think we're gonna be in for a big victory for Steve Erceg coming out of Australia as well."

Erceg opened as a sizeable underdog as expected but the betting line has shifted slightly in his favor as fight week advanced.

Once the cage door locks at UFC 301, Pantoja will be the first Brazilian champion attempting to defend his title in Brazil since Deiveson Figueiredo fought Brandon Moreno at UFC 283.