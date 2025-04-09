Alexander Volkanovski dismisses narratives ahead of "biggest fight" of his career against Diego Lopes: "Sh*t people write books about"

Alexander Volkanovski recently dismissed few narratives ahead of his UFC 314 clash against Diego Lopes. The 36-year-old noted that he is still eager to achieve more in the sport and wants to defy the odds to regain the featherweight championship.

Volkanovski enters his bout against Lopes following back-to-back knockout losses for the first time in his legendary career. The odds aren't in his favor as fighters over the age of 35 haven't fared too well in championship bouts, especially in the UFC's lighter weight divisions.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of the event, Volkanovski shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Lopes and the additional narratives surrounding it.

The former featherweight champion highlighted the importance of a second title reign and mentioned that he is focused on adding to his legacy by completing an impressive comeback story. He said:

"I've never been in this situation before... so it's definitely the biggest fight. It really is. The biggest fight of my career. Everyone's gonna go, 'Yeah, you've done enough', but I haven't. I could do a lot more and it starts this weekend. It starts on Satuday with this new title reign. When you talk about legacy, it doesn't get much bigger than this. The comeback is gonna be real. This is sh*t people write books about, write movies about."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski heaps praise on UFC featherweight division

During the aforementioned media availability, Alexander Volkanovski also lauded the current landscape of the UFC featherweight division despite former champions Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway moving up to lightweight.

Volkanovski expressed his excitement for new signings, Aaron Pico and Patricio Pitbull and other contenders he could fight should he regain the featherweight title. He said:

"Yeah, I obviously know of [Pico], I've seen some highlights. I don't know too much about him, but seems to be a little bit of hype, so it's good. I love it. You got Pitbull, people talking about Pitbull. People talking about [Pico], you got a lot of guys. You got even undefeated fighters, you got so many up-and-comers. I mean, the division is pretty stacked right now." [10:45]

Check out the full video featuring Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

