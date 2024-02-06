Alexander Volkanovski irked by Ilia Topuria’s Instagram bio, promises a “humbling experience” post UFC 298 for the Spaniard

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on Ilia Topuria's Instagram bio and revealed that he is irked by what his next challenger refers to himself as.

After glancing through Topuria's Instagram profile, one will notice his bio states that he is 'UFC World Champion' as well as being unbeaten with a 15-0 MMA record. Despite the record being accurate, the surging contender isn't the reigning champion, nor has he received a title shot in the past, which is why 'Volk' wasn't too pleased.

While speaking to David Adesanya on his brother Israel's YouTube channel, Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Topuria, referring to himself as the UFC champion. He mentioned that it has become added motivation in the sense that it will result in a satisfying moment should he hand him his first career loss. He said:

"[After the fight] Someone’s gonna have to go onto the bio on Instagram and change it themselves. What a humbling experience that will be.”

Despite losses to reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in both attempts at 155 pounds, 'Volk' has ruled the featherweight division for quite some time and remained dominant with his recent title defenses over the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Chan Sung Jung, and Max Holloway.

It will be interesting to see whether Volkanovski can derail Topuria's hype and humble him in the process or if 'El Matador' can prove that his Instagram bio was accurately predicting the future.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he lacked discipline ahead of fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski recently opened up about his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last October and revealed that he lacked discipline ahead of the fight.

During the aforementioned conversation, the reigning featherweight champion noted that he was drinking for weeks heading into his rematch against Makhachev and mentioned that he is disappointed when he reflects on it. He said:

"I’m known for being disciplined, professional all year round. I just wasn’t that time. So, I was really disappointed. I was more upset with who I was than previous months leading into that...I was drinking every day for like 3-4 weeks. Like, honestly, that’s unheard of for me...I've never ever done that."

