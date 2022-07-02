Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya first to make weight - UFC 276 main and co-main events locked-in

Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya were first to the scales on Friday afternoon to weigh in for their UFC 276 title defenses. They both came in under their contracted weight with room to spare.

Alexander Volkanovski weighed in at 144.5, with his opponent Max Holloway also coming in at 144.5. The two are set to fight for the third time for the UFC featherweight title. Volkanovski currently leads their series 2-0 off two close decision wins.

Israel Adesanya weighed in at 183.5 for his middleweight title fight against Jared Cannonier, who stepped on the scales at 184.5. And in another middleweight bout with serious title ramifications, Sean Strickland weighed in at 185.5 for his #1 contender match against Alex Pereira, who was 184.5

All 24 fighters made weight, with none of the UFC 276 athletes on the main or prelim cards messing up. This was a nice change compared to UFC 274, which descended into chaos after Charles Oliveira missed weight by half a pound and was stripped of his lightweight title. Rumors of a miscalibrated scale or even commission corruption still abound.

Here's the full list of weigh-in results from UFC 276:

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.5)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Max Holloway (144.5)

Sean Strickland (185.5) vs. Alex Pereira (184.5)

Robbie Lawler (171) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Ian Garry (171) vs. Gabe Green (170)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Jim Miller (170.5)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (186)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Tune in for the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-ins at 7PM ET

Now that the official weigh-ins are over, the only thing left for the fighters before the fights are the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday evening. Fans in Las Vegas will get a chance to cheer on their favorite UFC athletes and watch as they face off at 7PM ET inside the T-Mobile Arena.

The ceremonial weigh-ins are where all the fighters are feeling rehydrated and rowdy. If there's going to be some mind games played or physical encounters initiated, it'll go down there tonight at the final face-offs.

