Alexander Volkanovski makes astounding revelation about his post-UFC 314 plans: "I want everyone to feel Volk is back" 

Former pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed what he plans to do after a potential victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314. When he was the champion, 'The Great' was among the most active titleholders, and he intends to be the same with his potential second featherweight reign.

Ahead of his UFC 314 promotional press conference in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old shared thoughts about his upcoming fight in an interview with Engage, Israel Adesanya's fightwear brand.

Despite being scheduled to fight Diego Lopes, who appears to have an inferior resume compared to Volkanovski's recent opponents, Volkanovski is not taking the featherweight title fight lightly.

"I'm not looking past Lopez, and if people want to say I am, watch me train. Tell me if I'm training like I'm looking past him. People can, you know, I love it when people say that, like I'm not absolutely killing myself every single day. But I'll do that and game plan at the same time," Volkanovski said.

The former champion is confident he will defeat Lopes, following which, he plans to make title defenses in quick succession.

"I want the UFC to be like, I want the UFC, I want the fans, I want everyone to feel, 'Volk's back!' You know what I mean? Even me just fighting, they're going to feel it. But then me jumping on the mic, calling the shots, 'Get me back in there!', blah, blah, blah. And then they'll be like, 'Yes, Volk's back!' You know what I mean?," he added.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (15:30):

Alexander Volkanovski opens up about his thought process before UFC 314

After the UFC 314 promotional press conference, Alexander Volkanovski did an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, revealing his mentality before facing Diego Lopes.

In a perfect world, 'The Great' would've rematched Ilia Topuria, who knocked him out at UFC 298. Volkanovski wanted to prove he could still defeat the fighters from the new generation. Even though Topuria vacated the title and moved to lightweight, the intent remains the same for the former champion.

"I want to prove, I want to get that win back. But I also want to prove that I can beat this new school. I want to do that with Ilia [Topuria]. He's gone, but I can still do that with the new school. I can still, you know, part of my comeback story is still that I can take out this new school. I still got these guys, trust me," Volkanovski said.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (9:24):

