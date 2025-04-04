Alexander Volkanovski makes ice cold promise ahead of comeback against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski addressed Diego Lopes' featherweight title aspirations with an untoward prediction. Volkanovski also apologized for the prediction he made, which could turn out to be heartbreaking for Lopes.

The previous couple of years have subjected Volkanovski to quite a few debacles in his UFC career. The Australian had two failed bids at bagging the lightweight gold, at UFC 284 and UFC 294, along with losing his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. However, 'The Great' is confident about making a strong comeback in his next fight at UFC 314 and reclaiming the featherweight gold against Lopes.

A recent X update from @RedCorner_MMA highlighted a section of the recently released UFC 314 Countdown video series. It showcased how Lopes wanted to bag the title after his hard-earned rise through the ranks of the featherweight division. However, Volkanovski provided his rival with a chilling promise about vandalizing his dreams, especially since he was on his "comeback" way. The former featherweight king said:

"He ain't getting it [featherweight title] in the way of the comeback, I'm sorry."

Check out Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Dan Hooker opines why Alexander Volkanovski lost his UFC 298 fight against Ilia Topuria

Dan Hooker knows a lot about the affairs Alexander Volkanovski deals with on account of training with the Australian at City Kickboxing. Hooker wasn't pretty happy to witness Volkanovski losing his UFC featherweight gold to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports NZ, Hooker came clean on what he viewed as the primary reason behind Volkanovski's UFC 298 loss. 'The Hangman' mentioned that 'The Great' made a quick return to the octagon after his crushing defeat against Islam Makhachev. This is what Hooker thought helped Topuria win the fight without doing anything "incredible". He said:

"I feel like he [Volkanovski] just turned too quickly around from the Islam Makhachev fight. I don’t think Ilia Topuria did anything that incredible, I feel like he just fought."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (15:00):

