"Whoever did that bless you" - Hilarious switch in commentaries between UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and namesake race dog leaves fans in splits

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently released footage of his meeting with a race dog named after him. The Australian race dog, Volkanovski, has taken after the pound-for-pound king and won four races in a row. Fans shared their thoughts on the meeting between the two Volkanovskis.

YouTube user @TheHarrip commented on the intro, which switched between footage of the UFC fighter and his greyhound namesake:

"That switched commentary intro was brilliant. Whoever did that bless you."

@StephenHGreen commented on the shared winning between the pair:

"4 starts 4 wins... 100% win rate for the namesake. Them Volkanovskis are definitely winners."

@CRAIG5835 pointed out how this must be a first for a UFC fighter:

"Having a Hollow named after you, thats gotta be a first for a UFC fighter. Good name too, just rolls off the tongue. You know you've cracked it when a hollow log gets your handle Volko. Skills mate, and I'm sure it does the name proud."

@IsaacHarton shared his confidence in the greyhound:

"I am betting my lifesavings on this dog."

@Danellboy used the video as an opportunity to make a joke:

"Can you imagine that dog losing to the other dogs then getting on it's hind legs, putting it's fists up and beating the sh*t out of them?"

@Rob The Vampire Slayer made a suggestion for Australians to follow suit:

"Let's make Australia great again, all Aussies change your name to Volkanovski!"

Watch Alexander Volkanovski meet his namesake race dog below:

Henry Cejudo discusses a potential matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Bellator's Patricio Pitbull

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has been angling for a cross-promotional bout against Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC's featherweight champion. Both fighters are currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in their respective promotions. Henry Cejudo previewed the potential matchup.

Speaking on his podcast, The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo referenced Pitbull's first-round knockout of Michael Chandler:

"A real guy that's a top guy in the world at 155 pounds, this dude got rid of him in a minute-and-a-half, which is crazy... Would Max Holloway or would Alexander Volkanovski do that to somebody like Michael Chandler?"

Despite the call out, Pitbull believes that the pair are unlikely to meet. He assigned the blame to UFC President Dana White, claiming that the UFC frontman is afraid to put his fighter and promotion to the test.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments below (starting at 5:34):

