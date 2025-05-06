Alexander Volkanovski outlines "perfect world" scenario for Ilia Topuria rematch 

The rematch against Ilia Topuria remains a priority for Alexander Volkanovski, who recently reclaimed the featherweight title with a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Although Topuria's move up to lightweight after capturing and defending the featherweight title has made the rematch less likely, Volkanovski sees a feasible path to making it happen.

Ad

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski shared an ideal scenario for the rematch, stating:

"[The scenario in the] perfect world would have been, having that rematch to get the belt back. But that just wasn't the case. You've gotta respect what he's doing, you know... He wants to chase the lightweight [belt]. Let him do it and if we do it, maybe we do it at lightweight - double champ again "

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Imagine that, maybe when I defend again and if he was to win, and then we have a rematch at lightweight, oh, man! That doesn't get much bigger than that. That's perfect world for me. But again, a few things need to fall in place for that to happen."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (Courtesy: @Home_of_Fight):

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Topuria handed Volkanovski his first loss at featherweight, delivering a second-round knockout to capture the 145-pound title. The defeat marked Volkanovski's second consecutive knockout loss, raising questions about his competitive future.

However, the featherweight legend turned the clock back and recaptured the title, becoming the first fighter over 35 years of age to win an undisputed title in the UFC's lower weight classes.

Alexander Volkanovski a step closer to the "perfect world" as Ilia Topuria reveals the date of his return

Ilia Topuria has stated that the UFC promised him a title shot at lightweight. However, 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev reportedly refused to give an opportunity to another featherweight champion, having previously defeated Alexander Volkanovski twice during his title reign.

Ad

Recently, MMA journalist Chisanga Malata reported that Topuria, during his appearance on Telemadrid, revealed the date of his return to competition, stating:

“I have my preparations ahead of me. I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th.” [H/T Bloody Elbow]

Expand Tweet

Topuria will likely headline the UFC 317 pay-per-view event on June 28, which concludes the International Fight Week 2025. The idnetity of Topuria's opponent is still under the veil, and it remains unclear if the lightweight title will be at stake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.