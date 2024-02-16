Alexander Volkanovski parents: Explaining why the UFC champion's heritage reflects in his nickname 'The Great'

Alexander Volkanovski has often credited his heritage as being a major factor in the success he has enjoyed in the UFC.

The featherweight champ is yet to taste defeat in the 145 pound division and has already built his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it at featherweight. He currently boasts five title defences, and will be hoping to make it six this weekend when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Whilst the Australian is known for his killer instinct and unwavering tenacity in the octagon, he couldn't be more friendly or approachable outside the cage.

The 35-year-old is married to his highschool sweetheart Emma Volkanovski and the couple have three daughters. He is also incredibly close with his parents. His father, Tony Volkanovski, was born in North Macedonia and his mother was born in Greece.

The couple eventually emigrated to Australia and had two sons, Alexander and his older brother.

Opting to pay homage to his heritage and his parents, Volkanovski eventually adopted the nickname 'The Great' when he stepped into MMA. The name directly references Alexander the Great.

Alexander the Great was known as a fearless king and a genius in military strategy. He built his legacy as one of history's most revered conquerors.

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he doesn't want to finish Ilia Topuria early in their UFC 298 bout

Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he is not planning on walking out of the octagon early against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

'El Matador' has predicted a first round finish for himself in his headline bout this weekend. Volkanovski, however, has insisted that he's going into the octagon fully prepared to teach the 28-year-old a lesson.

Speaking a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Great' was asked about Topuria's bold prediction. The Australian laughed off any notion that he's going to lose on Saturday night, instead sending a stern warning to his challenger. He said:

"I can finish him early, but I don't want him thinking, 'Ah, I got unlucky here.' Uh-uh... He needs a reality check. You aren't as good as you think you are, there are levels. I'm gonna show you championship levels, you're gonna figure that out, then I'll put you away. I need you to understand this."

