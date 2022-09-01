“Beautiful to watch” - Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s incredible knockout win

Demetrious Johnson’s astonishing performance against Adriano Moraes in the main event of the monumental ONE on Prime Video 1 caught the eye of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'Mighty Mouse' captured the ONE flyweight world title in the most poetic way possible, as he put Moraes to sleep with a ridiculous flying knee in round four of their match inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium last week.

By doing so, Demetrious Johnson avenged his previous loss to the former world champion, which ended in an eerily similar manner. The 36-year-old American got knocked out for the first time in his career, courtesy of a brutal knee from Moraes in their first encounter at ONE on TNT in 2021. However, 'DJ' returned the favor in the rematch and evened up the score.

The newly crowned flyweight king admired his handiwork by sharing a highlight clip of his finishing sequence in slow motion. He captioned the post,

“Poetry in motion.”

Check out the tweet below:

Alexander Volkanovski caught wind of the clip and complimented Johnson for his remarkable accomplishment by replying to the tweet:

“Indeed!! Beautiful to watch”

Alexander Volkanovski is now considered among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. Demetrious Johnson, on the other hand, will no doubt go down as one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts history when it’s all said and done.

Demetrious Johnson won’t be slowing down anytime soon

Following his decisive victory against Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson has made history again by becoming the only fighter to win world titles in ONE Championship and the UFC.

‘Mighty Mouse’, who turned 36 last month, has now reached the age where most fighters start dealing with the lingering effects of Father Time. But Johnson seems fitter than ever and in better shape than most fighters who are younger than him.

Aside from his well-rounded skills and world-class technique, Johnson heavily relies on his breakneck speed and godly reflexes. Some pundits even claimed that Johnson might have lost a step after his shocking loss to Moraes earlier.

‘Mighty Mouse’ certainly put those doubts to rest by turning back the clock in the rematch. With ONE gold now strapped around his waist, Johnson says that we haven’t seen the best of him yet. In the post-fight interview, he said:

“I truly believe that I’m still getting better at 36. It’s because [of] the team I surround myself with…I still plan on getting better.”

Edited by Allan Mathew