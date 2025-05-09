  • home icon
  • Belal Muhammad
  Alexander Volkanovski recalls Belal Muhammad getting mad at him for missing video call: "Who does that?"

Alexander Volkanovski recalls Belal Muhammad getting mad at him for missing video call: "Who does that?"

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 09, 2025 13:46 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski shares story of Belal Muhammad getting mad at him over missed call.
Alexander Volkanovski (left) shares story of Belal Muhammad (right) getting mad at him over missed call. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alexander Volkanovski recently recounted an incident where Belal Muhammad became irritated with him for missing a video call. The reigning UFC featherweight champion is widely recognized in the MMA community not only for his dominant fighting style but also for his cheerful and approachable demeanor. He rarely loses his composure, even when fellow fighters express frustration toward him.

During a recent episode of his talk series on YouTube, 'The Great' shared a story involving UFC welterweight champion Muhammad. According to Volkanovski, Muhammad attempted to FaceTime him during a UFC watch party, but he missed the call because his phone was on silent and he was preoccupied at the time.

The incident didn’t sit well with Muhammad, who became furious and vented his frustration by posting negatively about Volkanovski on social media. The Aussie emphasized that he had no intention of upsetting Muhammad and expressed his confusion over how the situation escalated so dramatically:

"Because I didn't answer the call, he ended up tweeting something like, 'Oh you bum,' or 'Max Holloway kicked your a** anyway.' He's just full hating because I missed his call. I'm thinking, 'Man, who does that?' I accidentally missed your call — settle down. I remember just sitting there thinking, 'Are you seriously that bu** hurt that I missed the call?'"
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (25:00):

youtube-cover
When Alexander Volkanovski called out Belal Muhammad for taking shots at him

After capturing the welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024, Belal Muhammad didn’t hold back in addressing his critics.

During an appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast in August, 'Remember the Name' specifically called out Alexander Volkanovski for suggesting that he would be a favorable stylistic matchup in a potential fight.

However, Muhammad's pointed criticism didn’t sit well with 'The Great', who quickly responded with a few jabs of his own on X:

"@bullyb170 you have every reason to hate on what I said about you being a good stylistic match up for me but I truly believe that, even after your last fight, you didn’t show me anything different. You still mad because I accidentally missed your call… pathetic! Say 'shut up, I’ll smack the sh*t out of you' to my face and see what happens."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's post below:

Edited by Pranav Pandey





