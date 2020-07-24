Alexander Volkanovski reveals whether a third fight against Max Holloway interests him now

Alexander Volkanovski's objective when heading into UFC 251 wasn't just to beat Max Holloway and defend the Featherweight Championship - it was to finish him and put any doubters to rest over who the "real" Champion of the 145-pound division was.

Instead, it had the opposite effect. Despite a razor-thin split decision victory for Alexander Volkanovski, most people felt that Max Holloway had won the fight. Alexander Volkanovski was asked by ESPN about whether he would entertain a third fight against Max Holloway. The UFC Featherweight Champion said that it doesn't make sense to have another rematch against the Hawaiian:

“At this point, right now, it doesn’t make sense,” Volkanovski said. “To win back to back, I did say (that I wanted to beat him decisively), obviously leading up to the fight, trying to hype the fight up, but we all know Max is durable. So we’re well aware that taking him out is difficult to do. But at the same time, the majority of the rounds out of the two fights clearly show that I won seven or eight of them. Again, very competitive rounds so you’ve got to give credit to Max but at the same time, winning two back to back, it would be silly to do a rematch.”

However, Alexander Volkanovski isn't opposed to facing him at some point in the future. He said that as long as Max Holloway earns his way back to #1 contendership, then the doors are open:

“I said as soon as I got the belt, I want number one contenders,” Volkanovksi said. “I want the guys that are next in line. So if Max takes a few guys out and there is no one else left and it’s him, he’s that number one guy, I’ll take that fight. Again, that’s what I want to do. I’m an easy champion to understand. I want number one contenders, plain and simple. No beating around the bush. Give me the guys that are next in line, the guys that deserve it, and let’s go.”

Alexander Volkanovski doesn't feel there's a clear #1 contender now

While Alexander Volkanovski namedropped Zabit Magomedsharipov and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung as the two frontrunners, he feels that both men are one fight away from securing a title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski is aware that Zabit Magomedsharipov is set to face Yair Rodriguez and that The Korean Zombie is set to face Brian Ortega eventually. He feels that the fighter who wins in a more spectacular fashion will be the one he faces next.