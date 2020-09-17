Alexander Volkanovski reveals whether UFC offered him a fight against Henry Cejudo

Alexander Volkanovski is currently waiting to find out who his next Featherweight Championship opponent will be. Alexander Volkanovski last defeated Max Holloway by a narrow decision at UFC 251 - a decision that many felt the Australian had gotten lucky with.

Be that as it may, Alexander Volkanovski is still the UFC Featherweight Champion, and his next opponent could most likely be Brian Ortega or 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. Another name that has popped up over the last year is Henry Cejudo, who claimed that he wanted to go for a third Championship.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he was never offered a fight against Henry Cejudo in the first place:

“It’s funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don’t know how people are taking it, if they really think that I’m not signing some contract that supposedly I’m meant to sign. No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo. I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot,” Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski said that the time for a potential fight against Henry Cejduo to happen has gone and that he's now focused on the fighters attempting to become the #1 contender:

“It’s the cringe, what are you going to do? If it was going to ever happen, it had to be before. Now, look at the division. We got all these guys that are fighting for the No. 1 contender (spot),” continued Volkanovski.

Is Alexander Volkanovski open to a Henry Cejudo fight?

Alexander Volkanovski stated that he wants to be the kind of Champion who takes on top contenders. He said that if the UFC pushed Henry Cejudo, then he probably would take it, but that doesn't seem to be where his overall interest is.

It's good to see the kind of mentality that Alexander Volkanovski has as the Champion. While many might feel like Max Holloway was robbed of a decision, the Hawaiian will have to work his way back up.

Until then, the closest fight to determine a #1 contender is on October 17th, as 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung takes on Brian Ortega. Should The Korean Zombie win, a title shot will be all but guaranteed, especially since he's in good graces with the UFC and is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster.