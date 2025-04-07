Alexander Volkanovski's coach gets 100% real on the most dangerous thing about Diego Lopes, predicts outcome of the fight

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach has shared an honest assessment of Diego Lopes ahead of their UFC 314 featherweight title showdown on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Coach Joe Lopez acknowledged the unpredictability of the 30-year-old, calling him “unconventional” and a major threat in the early stages of the fight.

The Brazilian has surged into title contention with a five-fight win streak, most recently dominating Brian Ortega. Known for his aggressive start and slick submissions, Lopes presents a unique challenge for Volkanovski, who is coming off two knockout losses.

Speaking to Submission Radio, the coach said:

"He's unconventional. He just throws you know. And um he's not calculated but he's powerful and if he gets you on that back foot, he's going to come forward hard and fast, you know. If you get caught, you get caught, you know. He's caught a lot of good guys with it. So you can't take that away from him." [6:39]

Despite the danger, Lopez is confident that Volkanovski will find his rhythm. He expects the Australian to weather the early storm, wear Lopes down, and finish the fight in the championship rounds:

"I'd say probably by the third round. I think [Volkanovski] should start breaking Diego and either, you know, get him... he'll take him down and ground and pound him or [Volkanovski] get a submission. But more than likely it'll be third or fourth round ground and pound, you know, or a tap out from the punishment." [18:50]

Henry Cejudo weighs in on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the upcoming featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Speaking with The Schmo, Cejudo voiced confidence in the rising Brazilian contender, suggesting he could take on the former champion.

Cejudo highlighted Lopes' aggressive start and dangerous submission skills, particularly in the opening round:

''I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him. I really do...I think his pressure, I think he brings it early. Volkanovski will eventually give you distance. You can only run for so long. Where Diego Lopes is dangerous is in the first round, and also he’s really good on bottom. If Volkanovski does take him to the ground, this dude’s submission game is underrated, bro.”

