Alexander Volkanovski's coach makes feelings known about being counted out by many ahead of UFC 314 clash against Diego Lopes

Coach Joe Lopez shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes. After ruling the featherweight division for nearly half a decade, Volkanovski experienced consecutive knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, leading to a significant shift in fans' perception of his ability to compete at the highest level.

Heading into the UFC 314 title fight against Lopes, Volkanovski is a betting favourite. However, a large section of the MMA community seems to favor Lopes, given their recent career trajectories and age gap. While Volkanovski turns 37 in September, Lopes, 30, is much younger and is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski's coach, Joe Lopez, acknowledged this trend and shared his insights on the fight. He implied that the concerns about his performance could actually favor Volkanovski, stating:

"Nah, I'm not at all [surprised]. You're always as good as your last fight, you know! And, he didn't do too good in his last fight. So, obviously, he's going to be the underdog. People write him off. But, look, we've always liked being the underdog and people doubting us right from the beginning, you know. If anything, that just spurs Alex more and makes him more determined to win."

Check out Coach Joe Lopez's comments below (9:53):

Renowned MMA journalist raises concerns over Alexander Volkanovski's durability ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski's decision to accept a short-notice rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 and later Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 a few months afterward proved to be costly errors, as the knockout defeats have considerably affected his stock in the division.

Although Volkanovski is a more accomplished fighter with a well-rounded skillset, MMA journalist Luke Thomas believes that the recent knockout losses may have irreversibly damaged the Australian fighter's ability to withstand punishment.

In his breakdown of UFC 314 for Submission Radio, Thomas said:

"As you age and more miles you get, it automatically diminishes your chin to a degree. And then when you get stopped back to back like that, it can have irreparable consequences for your durability."

He added:

"And that is just going to be hard to control against a guy in Lopes... I have real questions about Volkanovski's durability heading into this fight, and Lopes is a guy, who for all of his technical inefficacies, finds offense everywhere and blitzes in an instant. And that is exactly the kind of dangerous matchup that could cost Volk again."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (16:48):

UFC 314 will take place on Saturday, April 12. Volkanovski vs. Lopes will headline the event, while the lightweight showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will serve as the co-main event.

