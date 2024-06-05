Alexander Volkanovski shares definitive prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title bout: "Ilia will be testing that chin" 

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway has the edge over current champion Ilia Topuria in a potential future title fight.

Topuria dethroned Volkanovski with a shocking knockout victory at UFC 298 earlier this year. Now, with the belt around his waist, 'El Matador' is expected to face either Holloway or Volkanovski himself in his first title defense.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Volkanovski offered his analysis of a potential Holloway vs. Topuria matchup.

Volkanovski highlighted Holloway's legendary durability and experience as key factors. While acknowledging Topuria's power, Volkanovski believes Holloway's superior boxing and stamina would give him the upper hand in the championship rounds:

"Look I think Ilia's a great fighter, but I would probably pick Max in that one. I think [Max's] chin's obviously held up many times and I think his boxing's gonna be good enough. He will get hit so, Ilia will be testing that chin. But at the same time I think Max Holloway, you know going in the later rounds it's just gonna favor him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's prediction below:

Alexander Volkanovski eyes last-minute UFC 303 spot as Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight faces uncertainty

Alexander Volkanovski has expressed interest in stepping in as a short-notice replacement fighter for the upcoming UFC 303 pay-per-view.

The originally planned headliner, a highly anticipated bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, has been shrouded in uncertainty. A scheduled press conference for the fight was abruptly postponed by the UFC, and McGregor himself cryptically addressed the delay on social media.

Rumors have swirled about potential drug test issues or an injury to McGregor. Volkanovski, known for his "always ready" attitude, seems eager to capitalize on the situation.

Appearing in an interview with Submission Radio, ‘The Great’ had this to say:

"Nothing is booked at the moment. Whatever the talk is, I'm getting that training, obviously; I'm always training. Maybe it's coming at a good time. You're hearing all these whispers about what's going on with Conor McGregor and whatnot. Maybe they need a late notice replacement again, so I'm always keen to throw my hand up."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

