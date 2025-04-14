Alexander Volkanovski shares three word reaction to Islam Makhachev's heartwarming message following UFC 314 title win

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski demonstrated sportsmanship and camaraderie through their social media interaction following the Aussie fighter's historic UFC 314 win on April 12.

After suffering consecutive knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, there were concerns about Volkanovski's performance heading into the vacant featherweight title fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314. However, Volkaovski delivered a masterful performance, defeating Lopes by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 X 2) to become the two-time UFC featherweight champion.

The strong comeback win impressed Makhachev, who took to X and praised Volkanovski for his achievement.

"Congrats @alexvolkanovski great comeback! Real champ in sport and life."

The newly crowned champion responded with a humble three-word message to Makhachev, writing:

"Thank you brother."

MMA analyst discusses why Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 triumph is a great achievement

Alexander Volkanovski's win over Diego Lopes UFC 314 is widely regarded as one of the greatest comeback stories in MMA history. Volkanovski, 36, became the first fighter aged 35 and older to win the undipusted title in the UFC's lower weight classes (lightweight to flyweight).

In his UFC 314 post-fight analysis, MMA analyst Luke Thomas highlighted this and explained why Volkanovski's performance is of historic significance, stating:

"Folks should not look the other way on this. You're not just going up against your opponent, your going up against something that seemed like a historical iron curtain. To break that is no small feat. Because it means you have to have demonstrated excellence over vast points of your athletic life."

He added:

"As new challenges, and new styles and new metas emerge, you have to stay ahead of them. ... In terms of the 35-year-old one at those lower divisions where your reflexes can give out on you and your durability can undermine your efforts. But also, new contenders emerging, new styles of fighting emerging... And you have to stay ahead of the game. Volkanovski proved tonight, he is still, from a technical perspective, way ahead of many of his peers."

Thomas also noted that Volkanovski is the first fighter to win the undisputed UFC title coming off two consecutive losses. He argued that Volkanovski's ability to overcome the psychological impact of knockout losses further showcases his greatness.

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (5:21):

