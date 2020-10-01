Alexander Volkanovski shuts down the idea of a Max Holloway rematch; reveals who he should fight instead

Alexander Volkanovski is now awaiting his next UFC Featherweight title challenger. At UFC 251, Alexander Volkanovski shut down Max Holloway in what was considered a highly-controversial decision victory for the Champion.

Despite this, Alexander Volkanovski isn't keen on a Max Holloway trilogy whatsoever. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion shut down the idea of a third fight against Max Holloway:

“People are saying I should fight Max again, and it’s just ridiculous. I have a lot of respect for Max and that’s why I gave him the rematch. But just because it was a close fight it doesn’t mean I’m gonna give him another fight. At least not right now,” Volkanovski said.

Instead, Alexander Volkanovski agreed with the idea that Calvin Kattar is a better opponent for Max Holloway right now:

“That’d be a good fight. Kattar’s got some good hands, so that’d be a very interesting fight. I’d love to see that,” Volkanovski said.

Ultimately, Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he isn't against fighting Max Holloway again, he just feels as though the Hawaiian needs to build himself back up as a #1 contender before getting a rematch:

“If Max was to fight Kattar and he fights someone else, then he’s right back up there. I want No. 1 contenders, and if he gets himself there, and there is no one else, let’s do it again. I’m having people telling me he beat me the last two fights. It’s just crazy. Obviously, he has loyal fans. The second fight was close, the first one really wasn’t, but a lot of people are still talking about it so maybe a little way down the track we can make that happen. Let me take out some contenders."

Who is next for Alexander Volkanovski?

There have been four names pitched as a potential title opponent for Alexander Volkanovski - Brian Ortega, The 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Yair Rodriguez, and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie face off in the main event at Fight Island on October 17th, with many believing that this will be an official #1 contender's fight. It would mean a fresh opponent for Alexander Volkanovski and if The Korean Zombie wins, then he will present the most exciting match-up for the Australian Champion.

The state of the Featherweight division is going to be interesting going forward, especially with Max Holloway fighting outside of the title for the first time in over four years, while Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov are set to meet down the road soon enough.