Alexander Volkanovski talks about potential fight with Henry Cejudo

Alexander Volkanovski isn't interested in fighting Henry Cejudo.

Alexander Volkanovski would face Henry Cejudo if the pay is higher.

UFC 251 Usman v Masvidal: Weigh-Ins

Alexander Volkanovski has not shied away from challenges in the past. Having just competed in a war at UFC 251 where he secured a very close decision win over Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski proved that he was someone who could rise up to challenges.

Former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo had multiple times in past hinted that if he were to return it would be for a crack at the featherweight title. Immediately after Alexander Volkanovski won his match against Max Holloway, Cejudo was quick to tweet out reminding fans that the offer was still on the table.

Give me the winner! #ufc251 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2020

However, when Alexander Volkanovski was asked about this potential match up in the post-fight presser he didn't have the most positive response. Alexander Volkanovski started off by saying that he knew Henry Cejudo had done great things for the two weight classes he had been in. However, Alexander Volkanovski then added that he had the ambition of being the greatest of all time. It would mean more for his legacy if he fought No. 1 contenders over Henry Cejudo.

“He’s done great things in his divisions,” Alexander Volkanovski said “I’ve got nothing but respect for the man. But at the same time, me fighting him ain’t helping my legacy. I want No. 1 contenders. If I want to be the GOAT, I’ve got to take out No. 1 contenders."

Alexander Volkanovski willing to fight Henry Cejudo if the pay is higher

However, at the same time, Alexander Volkanovski also added that if the fight between him and Henry were to happen he would ask for more money. Alexander Volkanovski said that featherweight was an entire weight class above bantamweight and Henry Cejudo simply wouldn't be able to win here. Alexander Volkanovski concluded by saying that if Henry Cejudo moved up he would lose.

“If someone’s going to cut in front of the line like Cejudo, pay me the money and maybe we can make it happen. You’ve got to make it worthwhile for me, because I want GOAT status. Taking Henry Cejudo doesn’t really help that. People are going to know I’m expected to win that. No disrespect to him. But this is a whole different league up here with these big boys. If the fight were to ever happen, I’ll show this ain’t his division.”