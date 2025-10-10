  • home icon
  Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:18 GMT
barriere
Alexis Barriere (left) vs. Guido Vianello (right) takes place on Oct. 11 [Image Courtesy: @alexis_barriere via Instagram]

These are the Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight title fight, which is set to feature on Matchroom Boxing's Oct. 11 card over 10, three-minute, rounds.

The matchup is a significant opportunity for both Barriere and Vianello, as it affords them a massive spotlight. Barriere enters the ring as an undefeated power-puncher at 12-0, with 10 stoppages to his name. Furthermore, he holds the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight belt for which he and Vianello will compete.

Vianello, by contrast, is no slouch at 13-3-1. He is also a heavy-handed boxer himself, with 11 knockouts/TKOs. Unfortunately, he isn't expected to dethrone Barriere for the title, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +100 underdog, while Barriere is a -130 favorite.

The card itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Barriere vs. Vianello is estimated to take place at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight title fight.

Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
