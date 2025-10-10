Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight title fight, which is set to feature on Matchroom Boxing's Oct. 11 card over 10, three-minute, rounds.The matchup is a significant opportunity for both Barriere and Vianello, as it affords them a massive spotlight. Barriere enters the ring as an undefeated power-puncher at 12-0, with 10 stoppages to his name. Furthermore, he holds the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight belt for which he and Vianello will compete.Vianello, by contrast, is no slouch at 13-3-1. He is also a heavy-handed boxer himself, with 11 knockouts/TKOs. Unfortunately, he isn't expected to dethrone Barriere for the title, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +100 underdog, while Barriere is a -130 favorite.The card itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Barriere vs. Vianello is estimated to take place at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight title fight.Alexis Barriere vs. Guido VianelloRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: