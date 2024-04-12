Alexis Nicolas proud to prove that France's Savate style is world-class by unseating Regian Eersel

Newly crowned ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas of France was proud to represent his home country in the world's largest martial arts organization. More importantly, the unbeaten 25-year-old says he is also proud to represent the entire Savate community.

'Barboza' joined the best strikers in the world in ONE Championship, when he debuted for the promotion last January. Then in just his second fight, 'Barboza' has already claimed ONE Championship gold and has proven to be a problem in the division.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video official post-fight press conference, Alexis Nicolas talked about being an inspiration to his people.

The 25-year-old said:

"I represent Savate about the footwork, but I don't [just] represent Savate like I told you. I represent all the kids who have a dream and [who want to] work hard for this dream, to represent all the people who grew up without their father. I'm a man with big values and that's what I represent tonight."

Nicolas took care of business and dominated former two-sport world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, April 5.

'Barboza' took home the lightweight kickboxing belt, winning by unanimous decision after knocking Eersel down in round two.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with Amazon Prime Video.

Alexis Nicolas admits he had difficulty finding Regian Eersel: "He was hard to hit"

You can't hurt what you can't hit, that much is true in martial arts. Alexis Nicolas will be the first to admit that Regian Eersel's defense was definitely on point in their world title clash last weekend.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"The game plan was to [focus] on the calf kick because he was hard to hit. So I repeatedly kicked his knee."

