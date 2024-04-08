Alexis Nicolas says lightweight kickboxing gold win against Regian Eersel proves that he truly is ‘the best’

After the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 this past weekend, a new era in the lightweight kickboxing division began, as Alexis Nicolas dethroned long-time titleholder Regian Eersel. The conclusion was a unanimous decision victory inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson inside the ring, following his momentous victory, Nicolas said that his triumph confirms his status as the best kickboxer in the weight class, as he declared:

"Did you feel you did enough to win? Yes, yes, I was feeling it. Before the fight, when my manager told me we would fight against Regian Eersel. I said yes, yes. Because I said if I wasn't ready for this fight I [would have never taken it]. Now, I have the belt and I show to the world that I'm the best."

The Frenchman even dropped the Surinamese during the fight when he landed a clean and powerful right-hand punch on his head that took away his equilibrium.

It was essentially the difference-maker during the fight, as the judges were convinced that he won the five-round war.

This victory also extended 'Barboza's' professional win streak to 24 and recorded his second victory under the world's largest martial arts organization, as he defeated Magomed Magomedov during his promotional debut in January 2024.

Alexis Nicolas became the first athlete in ONE Championship to beat Regian Eersel

After five years of total dominance in the division, Eersel's reign was finally snapped by Alexis Nicolas, who removed his two-sport world champion status.

Despite the defeat, 'The Immortal' remains the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

Alexis Nicolas was also the first athlete in ONE Championship to hand a loss to Eersel after eight previous contenders failed to solve the puzzle of the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

