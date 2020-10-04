Ali Abdelaziz has for long been one of the most vocal critics of former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

Abdelaziz has often targeted McGregor for supposedly maligning the image of the sport of MMA courtesy a few controversial incidents that the latter’s been involved in outside the Octagon.

Nevertheless, Abdelaziz himself has been involved in incidents such as public brawls and has also been accused of instigating fights between MMA fighters outside the realm of professional MMA competition.

Ali Abdelaziz claims that Justin Gaethje isn’t interested in a fight with Conor McGregor anymore

Speaking to The Schmo, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz opened up on multiple topics.

Most prominently, Abdelaziz asserted that Justin Gaethje doesn’t care about fighting Conor McGregor anymore.

Abdelaziz noted that Gaethje doesn’t care about missing out on the opportunity to earn a lucrative paycheck that comes with fighting a box office megastar like McGregor.

Additionally, Abdelaziz recalled Gaethje explaining that McGregor had the opportunity to fight him (Gaethje) however turned the fight down not once but on three separate occasions.

According to Abdelaziz, Gaethje added that he’s now going to fight the greatest fighter of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Per Ali Abdelaziz’s account of his conversation with Gaethje, the latter emphasized that his fight with Nurmagomedov is for his (Gaethje’s) legacy and that he doesn’t care about McGregor.

Furthermore, in light of recent reports in the MMA community regarding McGregor purportedly looking to fight Diego Sanchez, Ali Abdelaziz took a jibe at McGregor:

“He (Conor McGregor) wanted to fight Diego Sanchez over Justin Gaethje. He’s smart”. Abdelaziz went on to impersonate McGregor and added, “‘I’ll fight anybody…Hey, let me fight Diego’…What about fighting Diego seven-eight years ago, right? Why do you want to fight with guys who are over their prime?” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Abdelaziz proceeded to hurl a few cusswords at McGregor as well as the latter’s entire team.

Will Justin Gaethje face Conor McGregor? Will McGregor face Diego Sanchez?

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is well-known in the combat sports community for being an individual who seldom minces his words.

With that being said, the consensus in the MMA world is that Gaethje could potentially face McGregor after the former’s upcoming UFC Lightweight Title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both Gaethje and McGregor are top-tier competitors who generally prefer striking contests over grappling-heavy affairs.

Meanwhile, the large majority of MMA fans and experts believe that McGregor is unlikely to face UFC legend Diego Sanchez, as the latter is considered to be incredibly battle-worn to face someone like McGregor who’s in the prime of his career.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz’s assessment of Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and the variables at play in the current MMA landscape? Sound off in the comments.