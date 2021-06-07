Ali Abdelaziz predicts Gilbert Burns will finish Stephen Thompson inside two rounds at UFC 264

Ali Abdelaziz has given his verdict on the upcoming Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson fight. The MMA manager has predicted that Burns will finish Thompson inside two rounds at UFC 264.

Abdelaziz recently took to his official Twitter account to chime in with his views on the upcoming welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen ‘Wonderboy Thompson.

The Dominance MMA Management founder and CEO is seemingly confident that his client, Gilbert Burns, will emerge victorious in the pivotal welterweight clash at UFC 264.

"I’m predicting @GilbertDurinho finishes Thompson Under two rounds," said Abdelaziz.

Gilbert Burns’ most recent fight was a third-round TKO loss against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 (February 2021). On the other hand, Stephen Thompson’s last outing was a unanimous decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal (December 2020).

Presently, Gilbert Burns is ranked No.2 in the UFC Welterweight Division while Stephen Thompson sits in the fourth spot.

Needless to say, the winner of the matchup, which will take place at the star-studded UFC 264 event, is likely to net a future shot at the UFC Welterweight Title.

Burns is scheduled to face Thompson on July 10th, 2021.

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson is an incredibly important fight

Gilbert Burns (left); Stephen Thompson (right)

Gilbert Burns’ most recent fight witnessed him come up short in his bid to win the Championship. Despite being stopped by Usman in round three of their fight, Burns has been praised for almost knocking out the Welterweight Champion during the opening exchanges of the bout.

Much like Burns, Wonderboy has lately been the recipient of a considerable amount of praise from the MMA community.

After fighting for the UFC Welterweight title twice before, Thompson went 1-2 in his next three fights.

Regardless, Thompson is now on a two-fight win streak, having impressively beaten Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

