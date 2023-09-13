Ali Abdelaziz responds after a fan seemingly hints at Kayla Harrison being on steroids

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz had a witty reply to a fan’s cryptic tweet suggesting Kayla Harrison might have used steroids to fuel her performance. Harrison is a former PFL lightweight tournament winner. She is considered among the best active fighters competing outside the UFC umbrella. However, the internet is one place where anything can come under scrutiny.

In a recent tweet, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that a lot of fighters that Kayla Harrison competed against in the Professional Fighters League [PFL] were on steroids. However, PFL has now hired USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] to run its anti-doping program. In his tweet, Abdelaziz claimed that many female fighters will witness a massive physical transformation with the advent of USADA.

Expand Tweet

“All these cheated woman in PFL @KaylaH fought now USADA will be on you 24/7 you better stop now. Also the one coming from bellator… Everyone has to give urine and blood samples. They will start look like females again not males,” Abdelaziz tweeted.

A fan tweeted back to Abdelaziz and drew attention to Kayla Harrison’s muscular frame in a cryptic tweet. Abdelaziz assumed it to be a steroid allegation against Harrison and assured that she was indeed a drug-free athlete.

Expand Tweet

“2 Olympic champ , 2 time Pfl champ and these arms are drug free,” Abdelaziz responded.

Ali Abdelaziz launches a scathing attack on Conor McGregor

The beef between Conor McGregor and fighters managed by Ali Abdelaziz has ceased to end even after his fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. McGregor is shooting for a BMF title bout against Justin Gaethje in 2024 and has called him out several times on social media.

Gaethje, who has considered the prospects of a McGregor fight, recently expressed his desire to compete in a BMF title unification bout against Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' was the first man to win the ceremonial BMF title. McGregor poked fun at Gaethje's 'un-BMF' callout on Twitter.

"The most un-bmf shout ever. He fights at 155. lol. Bi**h. Get into that sauna, bi**h," McGregor tweeted.

Abdelaziz chimed in and sided with 'Highlight'. He accused McGregor of rejecting the Gaethje fight when it was proposed to him.

Expand Tweet

"The only bi**h is you for turning down @Justin_Gaethje. so many time you’re done your days has passed keep drinking and doing drugs. This is who you are," Abdelaziz responded.

As of now, both Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor's next fight has not been announced.