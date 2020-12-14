Ali Abdelaziz takes a jibe at Tony Ferguson after his UFC 256 loss to Charles Oliveira

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken a jibe at UFC Lightweight star Tony Ferguson after his devastating loss to Charles Oliviera at UFC 256. Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter and subtly referenced the UFC 256 matchup.

Tony Ferguson suffered a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

A three-round lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira served as the co-main event of UFC 256. The matchup witnessed the two elite fighters engage in a high-level grappling-heavy bout.

Charles Oliveira, who’s widely regarded as one of the best BJJ specialists in the sport of MMA today, dominated the grappling exchanges over the course of the fight. Do Bronx almost submitted El Cucuy with an armbar in round one.

Although Tony Ferguson looked dangerous in the striking exchanges, Oliveira managed to fend off El Cucuy and turned the fight into a grappling-heavy contest.

The fight went the distance and Do Bronx was subsequently declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Ali Abdelaziz takes a shot at Tony Ferguson's Jiu-Jitsu skills

The loss to Charles Oliveira is Tony Ferguson’s second consecutive defeat in 2020. Prior to the fight against Oliveira, Ferguson had suffered a vicious fifth-round TKO defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May of this year.

El Cucuy was on a 12-fight winning streak as he entered the fight against Gaethje, but had his impressive run stopped by the latter.

Furthermore, Tony Ferguson’s UFC 256 fight against Charles Oliveira had serious title implications, with many in the MMA world expecting its winner to earn the next shot at the UFC Lightweight title.

With the loss to Oliveira at UFC 256, the consensus is that Tony Ferguson is likely to be out of title contention until he returns to winning ways.

On that note, Ali Abdelaziz – an MMA manager whose clients include Tony Ferguson’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as Justin Gaethje – has taken a shot at El Cucuy after his devastating loss to Oliviera.

Ali Abdelaziz sent out a tweet that stated –

“Black belt VS White belt”

This tweet has set the MMA community abuzz as many believe that Abdelaziz’s aforesaid tweet is about Tony Ferguson being dominated in the grappling exchanges by Charles Oliveira and then losing the fight. Fans can check out Ali Abdelaziz’s tweets against Ferguson below –

Black belt VS White belt — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 13, 2020

Tony Ferguson is widely revered in the MMA community and will surely be looking to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the Octagon next year.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is likely to receive a shot at the UFC Lightweight title, or at the very least another high-profile fight in 2021.